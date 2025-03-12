Hyderabad’s Syed Abid Ali, former India all-rounder, passes away at 83

Hyderabad: Veteran India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, the key member of India’s legendary 1971 Test team which won India its first-ever victory at The Oval, breathed his last at home in Tracy, California, due to cardiac complications. He was 83.

Abid Ali, Hyderabad’s cricketing gem

Born in Hyderabad in 1941, Abid Ali was the city’s best cricketing hope. He developed his game on Hyderabad’s maidans before establishing himself as a force in Ranji Trophy cricket, famous for his aggressive batting, sharp medium pace and lightning fielding.



His performances for Hyderabad in domestic cricket led to his inclusion in the Indian Test team in 1967, where he made a telling contribution with a 6/55 debut effort against Australia at Brisbane. Throughout his 29-Test career, he played as a gutsy all-rounder, contributing both with bat and ball.



Abid Ali was a part of India’s legendary 1971 team that beat England, and it was the country’s first-ever series victory on the opposition’s home turf. The most memorable moment from his cricketing career was when he struck the winning runs at The Oval, a shot which is etched in Indian cricket history.



He also featured for India’s first ODI game in 1974 and was a member of the 1975 World Cup team, further establishing him as a trailblazer for Indian limited-overs cricket.

He was also the man who delivered India’s first-ever ball in ODI cricket.

Post-retirement: Hyderabad to California

Once he retired overseas, Abid Ali remained heavily committed to cricket. Although he finally settled in Northern California, he remained closely connected to Hyderabad cricket and frequently returned to guide young cricketers. His knowledge and experience influenced the careers of numerous budding players from the city.



In California, he was a central figure at the Northern California Cricket Association (NCCA), regularly making appearances to play A-Division cricket during the 1980s and 1990s. Even though he played at the top level, he was renowned for being humble, regularly playing in local league matches. He went on to coach the NCCA men’s side, leading them with the same enthusiasm and dedication that he displayed as a player.



The NCCA expressed deep sorrow over his passing, calling him a “true cricketing gem” who will forever be missed by those who played alongside him and learned from him.

A lasting legacy

Abid Ali’s contributions to Hyderabad, Indian cricket, and global cricket development will always be remembered. His dedication to the game, both as a player and mentor, made him a respected figure across generations.



Indian and foreign cricketers have offered their condolences to the departed all-rounder, recalling him as a sacrificing team man, guide, and a genuine ambassador of the sport. His death is a massive loss to the cricketing world.