2 drug peddlers arrested near Kachiguda Railway Station

Cousins Pangi Satish Kumar and Pangi Ganesh procured drugs from Odisha and brought it to Hyderabad to sell it to needy customers here, police said in a release.

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2 interstate peddlers arrested with 1L hash oil and 21 kg ganja

Hyderabad: A Secunderabad task force on Saturday, September 12 apprehended two inter-state drug peddlers near Kachiguda Railway Station and seized one litre of hash oil and approximately 21.2 kilograms of ganja.

Cousins Pangi Satish Kumar and Pangi Ganesh procured drugs from Odisha and brought it to Hyderabad to sell it to needy customers here, police said in a release.

Hyderabad Police seized 18 Packets of Ganja, weighing 21.2 kgs, one litre hash oil and the accused’s mobile phones.

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They were caught near the Kachiguda railway station with two gunny bags of the narcotic substances, police said, adding that on inquiry the accused revealed they brought the drugs from Loknath, an Odisha native currently absconding.

Police had similarly arrested four interstate drug peddlers in Hyderabad’s Habeeb Nagar with 21 kgs of ganja after a raid.

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