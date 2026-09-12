Hyderabad: 4 inter-state drug peddlers held, 21kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Saturday, September 12, seized 21 kilograms of Ganja and arrested four inter-state drug peddlers in Habeeb Nagar.

After receiving credible information about two ganja suppliers selling drugs in Mangerbasti, a police team conducted a raid at the suspected premises.

Police arrested two Maharashtra natives, Sandeep Nandha Kishore Bhongade, aged 38, and Rahul Rajesh Patil, aged 24, along with Hyderabad residents Umesh Kamble, aged 29, and Suraj Kamble, aged 24.

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During the raid, authorities seized 21 kg of dry ganja, their mobile phones, and Rs 25,000 in cash. The investigation is ongoing, police said, to identify the source of the ganja, its intended recipients, the supply chain, and other persons involved in the network. The number of suspects also may increase as the investigation progresses, they added.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Habeeb Nagar police station.

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Arrested before mass distribution

The police said Bhongade and Patil arrived in Hyderabad on September 11 after procuring 21 kg ganja from Maharashtra by concealing it in a jute bag and a briefcase. The two accused handed it over to the local drug peddlers Umesh and Suraj, who also worked as transporters for Rs 40,000 per kg.

The two brothers concealed the ganja at an acquaintance’s house at Mangar Basthi, waiting to hand it over to other drug peddlers. However, all four accused were apprehended before they could distribute it.

The Habeeb Nagar Police have issued a notice, stating that authorities will continue to conduct raids and enforce stringent measures to crack down on drug peddlers. The police appealed to the public to cooperate and share any information regarding the sale, transport or storage of ganja or other drugs.