2 govt servants on poll duty in Karnataka die after heart attack

Bengaluru: Two government servants on Lok Sabha poll duty died in Karnataka following heart attacks, sources in the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The sources identified the deceased as 48-year-old Govindappa Siddapura, headmaster of a government school, who breathed his last in Bagalkote district’s Mudhol town on Monday.

Assistant Agriculture Officer Anand Telang (32) died at Kudumbal in Bidar district, they said.

