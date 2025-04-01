2 held for abducting, killing infant in Telangana’s Nizamabad

The accused has been identified as Bosle Mala Bai and her son Gopal Brucelee both natives of Maharashtra.

2 held for abducting, killing infant in Telangana's Nizamabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested on Monday, March 31, for allegedly abducting and killing an infant.

The accused has been identified as Bosle Mala Bai, 52 and her son Gopal Brucelee,33, both natives of Maharashtra who made a living by seeking alms in Nizamabad.

According to reports, the accused had longstanding enmity with their relative Kamala Bai, suspecting she earned more by using her children, including an infant.

On March 27, Kamala Bai, who had come to Nizamabad with her three children, discovered her infant missing while sleeping at the bus stand. She immediately alerted the police, leading to a kidnap case and a special investigation.

Based on CCTV footage and other clues, the accused were identified and arrested.

A case has been registered, and the accused have been sent to judicial remand.

Further investigation is ongoing.

