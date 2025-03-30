Woman beaten to death in Telangana’s Zaheerabad

Hyderabad: A 47-year-old woman was killed at her rented house in Pasthapur village near Zaheerabad in the Sangareddy district on Sunday, March 30.

The victim has been Methai Lakshmi. Originally from Cheelamamidi in Jharasangam mandal, Lakshmi had migrated to Zaheerabad years ago and lived with her only son, working as a labourer.

According to reports, Unidentified assailants threw chilli powder in her eyes and fatally assaulted her with a small LPG cylinder.

Also Read Man murdered by wife, son and accomplice in Bandlaguda

Upon receiving information from locals, police reached the scene and shifted the body to the government hospital in Zaheerabad for postmortem.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.