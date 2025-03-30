Woman beaten to death in Telangana’s Zaheerabad

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 30th March 2025 5:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 47-year-old woman was killed at her rented house in Pasthapur village near Zaheerabad in the Sangareddy district on Sunday, March 30.

The victim has been Methai Lakshmi. Originally from Cheelamamidi in Jharasangam mandal, Lakshmi had migrated to Zaheerabad years ago and lived with her only son, working as a labourer.

According to reports, Unidentified assailants threw chilli powder in her eyes and fatally assaulted her with a small LPG cylinder.

Upon receiving information from locals, police reached the scene and shifted the body to the government hospital in Zaheerabad for postmortem.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

