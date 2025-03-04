Man murdered by wife, son and accomplice in Bandlaguda

Victim’s hands and legs tied before throat was slit; police launch hunt for accused

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 5th March 2025 1:37 am IST
police tape blocking off an area, representing a crime scene
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A man was brutally killed by three people including his wife and son at Bandlaguda on Tuesday night.

The deceased Masiuddin, 57 years , a resident of Banjara Hills frequently came to the house of his third wife Shabana located at Crystal colony Bandlaguda

On Tuesday afternoon, Masiuddin came to Crystal colony when his wife, son Sameer and a friend of Sameer tied the hands and legs of Masiuddin with a chunni. Then afterwards Sameer and his friend slit the throat of Masiuddin with a knife.

After killing the man, the three people ran away leaving the body in the house.

In evening the Bandlaguda police came to know about the murder and reached the house. The police found the body in the house and then shifted to mortuary for postmortem. A case is booked and police began efforts to nab the accused.

