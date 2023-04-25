2 held in Mumbai for planting drugs on actor Chrisann Pereira held in Sharjah

The actor is currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th April 2023 12:57 pm IST
2 held in Mumbai for planting drugs on actor Chrisann Pereira held in Sharjah
Photo: Chrisann Pereira/ Instagram

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

The actor is currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read
UAE: 2 Indian expats from Kerala killed in separate accidents

The actor has worked in some of the noted films like ‘Sadak-2’ and ‘Batla House’.

MS Education Academy

According to Mumbai Police, Chrisann Pereira was framed by one of the arrested accused, Anthony Paul.

Both the accused will be produced in the court tomorrow, Mumbai Police added.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th April 2023 12:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button