2 held in UP for posting video with indecent remarks against Islam

Muzaffarnagar police have arrested two people for making indecent remarks against Islam in a video clip they shared on social media.

One of the accused, a resident of Pipalshah village, had posted a short video on Instagram in which three men were seen making derogatory remarks about Islam after taking a pledge to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

The video sparked outrage on social media platforms, prompting Titwai police station of Muzaffarnagar to take action. They arrested the two accused on Monday, July 10.

Subsequently, Muzaffarnagar superintendent of police (SP) Atul Kumar Srivastava released a statement on Twitter, in which he confirmed the arrest of two accused. Further action against them will be taken after the investigation, he said.

“Two men, who are seen in the viral video hurting religious sentiments, have been arrested. Further action will be taken on the basiss of investigation,” the SP said.