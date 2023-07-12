Video: Bengaluru woman forces bus conductor to remove skull cap

Practice your religion at home or in a mosque, the woman is heard saying in a viral video.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th July 2023 2:33 pm IST
BMTC bus conductor being questioned for wearing a skull cap with uniform (Screengrab: Twitter)

A bus conductor of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was questioned by a woman passenger for wearing a skull cap with his uniform.

BookMyMBBS

In a viral video, the woman who recorded the incident repeatedly questioned him over wearing a skull cap. “You are a government servant. Why are you wearing your cap with the uniform? Is it appropriate to wear this?” the woman asks the conductor.

Also Read
Muslim World League Secretary General praises India’s long history, diversity

The conductor remains calm throughout the conversation. He replies that he has been wearing the skull cap for many years during duty and nobody objected to it before.

MS Education Academy

“Practice your religion at home or in a mosque. But as a government employee, you should not wear the cap while on duty,” the woman said.

The bus conductor removes his green skull cap at the end of the video.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th July 2023 2:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button