Video: Bengaluru woman forces bus conductor to remove skull cap

A bus conductor of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was questioned by a woman passenger for wearing a skull cap with his uniform.

In a viral video, the woman who recorded the incident repeatedly questioned him over wearing a skull cap. “You are a government servant. Why are you wearing your cap with the uniform? Is it appropriate to wear this?” the woman asks the conductor.

The conductor remains calm throughout the conversation. He replies that he has been wearing the skull cap for many years during duty and nobody objected to it before.

“Practice your religion at home or in a mosque. But as a government employee, you should not wear the cap while on duty,” the woman said.

The bus conductor removes his green skull cap at the end of the video.