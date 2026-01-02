2 Hyderabad-bound flights diverted to Gannavaram in AP due to fog

The flights would depart for Hyderabad after receiving the necessary clearances, said the official.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2026 1:26 pm IST|   Updated: 2nd January 2026 2:41 pm IST
Indigo
Indigo flight

Two Indigo flights scheduled to land in Hyderabad were diverted to Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Friday due to adverse weather conditions, an official said.

The flights from Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, were unable to land in Hyderabad due to heavy fog and were diverted as a precautionary measure, he said.

“Due to bad weather conditions in Hyderabad, the flights were diverted to Gannavaram as they could not wait mid-air,” Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told PTI.

According to Reddy, the diverted aircraft were carrying nearly 200 passengers each, adding that they landed safely at Gannavaram Airport.

Later, the flights would depart for Hyderabad after receiving the necessary clearances, Reddy added.

