2 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held, over 1,000 identified: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police have apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and identified over 1,000 others, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We have identified more than 1,000 people during our drive and apprehended two men from Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizzamuddin area.”

The city police launched a drive for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the LG Secretariat ordered a crackdown on such persons.

The police said that they are staying in the national capital without any valid documentation.

“Both have been identified as Abdul Ahad (22) and Mohammad Azizul (32), were apprehended by the Hazarat Nizamuddin Police Station team on December 10 and 12, respectively,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Ahad, hailing from Bangladesh’s Sylhet, revealed that he entered in Delhi on December 6, with the help of a Bangladeshi agent in search of work.

Azizul, a resident of Dhaka, admitted to crossing the Benapole border in 2004 through West Bengal and had been living in India ever since, the police said.

“Both were presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings. Beside that we have also identified 1,000 people during our drive which will continue,” he said.

Sharing more details about the southeast district, the officer said that the district police have verified 916 individuals and detained eight illegal immigrants, including six Bangladeshis in past.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police collected documents of 32 people in Seemapuri area of east Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that in a decisive step to curb the rising number of illegal Bangladeshi intruders in the capital, Delhi Police conducted a comprehensive operation in the E-44 Jhuggis of New Seemapuri on Thursday.

During the operation, the documents of 32 individuals were collected for further verification, he had said, adding the locals were warned against using fake identity cards and were assured that this drive was strictly focused on identifying unauthorised intruders.

Teams from the different police stations of 15 districts in the national capital are visiting slums and Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jamia Nagar to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to identify suspected Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Delhi LG Secretariat directed the chief secretary and police chief on Tuesday to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the city.

The officer also said that besides sending data to FRRO, police will also personally verify the genuineness of the Aadhaar cards.