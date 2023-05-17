2 Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Rs 22.43 lakh each in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian and a Bangladeshi expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,43,407) each in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on May 11.

The winner of the draw Neethu Regi Kuriakose, Rajukumar Chittyala and Mohammed Minhajuddin— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

First winner

33-year-old Neethu Regi Kuriakose is a Indian national living in Kuwait from the past seven years. She will be sharing the prize money with group of friends.

Neethu did not expect to win the electronic cash prize, and that it came as a big surprise to her when she received a call from Big Ticket representatives.

She plans to donate a portion of her share to a charity and save the rest.

Second winner

Rajkumar Chityalla is from India and currently living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He has been buying Big Ticket draw tickets on his own for the past year and has advised all customers to keep buying, because one day they too might win.

Third winner

50-year-old Mohammed Minhajuddin is a Bangladeshi national living in Saudi Arabia. He works as a AC technician.

Mohammed plans to invest the prize money into his family’s future

As per a report by Gulf News, Mohammed’s message to the Big Ticket community is, “Try your luck with Big Ticket, and one day you might become a millionaire.”

How to participate in Big Ticket draw?

Big Ticket customers who purchase raffle tickets during the month of May are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws and have a chance to be one of three winners to receive 100,000 Dirhams or one of 20 winners to receive 10,000 Dirhams each week

The same ticket will give them a chance to win the grand prize of 20 million Dirhams or one of the seven other life-changing cash prizes on June 3.

Big Ticket fans have until May 31 to make their purchases online at the official website or by visiting store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.