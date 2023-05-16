Dubai opens three new beaches for night swimming

Abu Dhabi: Three new options are now available to Dubai beachgoers who aren’t quite ready to call it a day after sundown.

Dubai Municipality has opened three new beaches for night swimming, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

In Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim, each of the 800-meter beaches has powerful floodlights that illuminate the sea, allowing residents and tourists to swim safely after dark.

The beaches also have electronic screens where important safety information will be displayed.

Each beach has qualified lifeguards on duty after dark, and swimming is allowed there from dusk until dawn.

The announcement comes as summertime temperatures across the UAE start to increase. Residents and visitors can take advantage of slightly cooler weather by visiting the beach after dusk.

To enhance safety, Dubai Municipality recommends that beachgoers engage in night swimming only in designated zones and avoid going into the sea from other areas.

The Municipality also emphasised the importance of safety awareness, compliance with beach rules and regulations, constant monitoring of children and adherence to lifeguards’ instructions, in addition to maintaining the highest possible cleanliness.

“The initiative also forms part of the Municipality’s beach development plan aimed at providing distinctive experiences. The new facilities will further raise Dubai’s status as a beach tourism destination,” Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said.