2 Indian expats from Kerala win Rs 22L each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Two Indian expatriates won a grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,63,136) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winners— Vinod Kumar and Sabareesh Jyothivel— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

First winner

Vinod Kumar, who hails from Kerala, India, and lives in Oman, works as a mechanic. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for 2 years with a group of 11 friends.

Kumar was delighted to win the draw. He intends to buy gifts for his daughters and also likes to spend some on charity work to help the community.

Second winner

35-year-old Sabareesh Jyothivel, who also hails from Kerala, India, and lives in Sharjah, works as a mechanical engineer. He has been living in the UAE for the past eight years.

Jyothivel has been buying Big Tickets for seven years with a group of friends.

“I am now in Thailand with my family for vacation, and I am so happy about my win. This cash prize will help me secure my future. I will deposit this amount in my bank account. My advice to all the Big Ticket fans is to not lose hope, and one day you will win,” Jyothivel told Big Ticket organizers.

Besides Kumar and Jyothivel, Sayed Muhammad and Inayatullah Abdul Janan, both from Pakistan, also won Dirhams 100,000.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during September automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four winners walk away with Dirhams 100,000 each, every week.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the month of September will have a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (Rs 33,91,98,053) on Tuesday, October 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.