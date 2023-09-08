Mahzooz draw: Pak cricket fan turns overnight crorepati with Rs 2 cr win

A 27-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Pakistani cricket fan won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,26,50,590) in the Mahzooz draw.
The winner Mohammad— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the 144th weekly draw.
Mohammad, who works as a finance manager with a passion for cricket and bodybuilding, purchased a Mahzooz water bottle just 25 minutes before the cut-off time.
He has been living in the UAE with his wife less than a year ago and began regularly taking part in the draw.
“I didn’t check my email at first because my friend and I were planning to watch the cricket match between India and Pakistan, but the match was called off due to rain,” Mohammad told Mahzooz organizers.
“I had a feeling that I had won the third prize of Dh 250 only. My friend insisted that I read my email from Mahzooz. It turned out that he had a gut feeling that I would win something big that night, and his feelings were true – I won Dh 1 million,” he added.
He intends to help educate underprivileged children in his homeland, and also wishes to use this windfall to pay off his financial liabilities and travel to Saudi Arabia for religious purposes.
To date, Mahzooz has created 60 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.
Gold prize
The 144th Mahzooz draw also saw 38-year-old UAE-based Indian expat Nimil winning Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,33,282) worth of gold coins.
How to participate in the Mahzooz draw?
To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 788) with which they receive a ticket.
People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.
The weekly draw, every Saturday gives participants the chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 20,000,000 (Rs 45,07,35,092) guaranteeing at least one millionaire.