Dubai ‘golden chance’ driving test: Cost, eligibility, all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: Dubai residents who hold driving licenses from 43 approved countries can transfer their existing licence to a Dubai driving licence.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) explained in a recent social media post that the ‘golden chance‘ initiative offers a unique opportunity to get a new driving licence easily and effortlessly.

توفّر #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات فرصة فريدة للحصول على رخصة قيادة جديدة بسهولة وبدون أي مجهود، كل ما عليك أن تفعله هو التقدم بطلب الفرصة الذهبية من خلال موقعنا الإلكتروني https://t.co/d59n6xYb3x pic.twitter.com/j2DsrftTNw — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 3, 2023

This new initiative allows residents to take a driving test without attending lessons.

Previously, you had to go through the driving lessons first and then take the test.

Here are all the details

Eligibility

Check your eligibility by using the online service ‘Apply for New Driving License by Exchange of Existing Licenses’ provided by RTA.

Step 1: Enter your details on the RTA website

Visit the official RTA website through this link and click ‘Apply Now.’

Enter your Emirates ID along with its expiry date.

Enter your mobile number and verify it using the One-Time Password (OTP) sent via SMS.

Please review and confirm your personal information, including your name, sponsor’s name, profession, and contact details.

Step 2: Enter your previous licence details

Click ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ whether you have a driving licence or not.

From the drop-down menu, select the country that issued your driver’s licence.

Enter licence details (category, issue/expiry date), nationality, and current possession status.

Then proceed by selecting ‘Next’ and select ‘Light Motor Vehicle’ as your driving license category.

Option for non-eligible countries

If your country’s licence isn’t eligible for automatic conversion, you have two choices:

Golden chance: You only get one chance to take a road test and knowledge (theory) test without attending driving classes.

Normal stage: Attend driving lectures, practical classes, and driving tests.

Here is how you can apply for golden chance test

For ‘Golden Chance’ test applicants, follow these steps:

Eye Test: You can complete this eye test at any optical shop in the UAE that is registered with the RTA.

Knowledge Test: Participate in a driving test at a Dubai-registered institute, covering road signs, highway rules, and road hazard responses.

Road Test: After completing the knowledge test, you can schedule your ‘golden chance’ road test.

Successful completion results in a two-year driver’s licence, with renewal extending this to five years.

Cost

The total estimated cost is Dirhams 2,000 (Rs 45,221) to apply for the golden chance test.

Failing the test

If the applicant fails to pass the exam, they must take a series of lessons before re-applying.

These are the 43 countries