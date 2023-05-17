Now, you can get your driving licence within 2 hours in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Do you want a Dubai driver’s license, need one replaced, or need a new car registration?

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the launch of new services for the delivery of driving licenses and vehicle registration cards within two hours.

The two-hour delivery service applies to residents of Dubai. Residents of Sharjah and Abu Dhabi can benefit from same-day delivery.

Also Read UAE: Expats from 43 countries can get licence without driving test

The RTA has also launched a new service to deliver these documents to people living abroad.

The services were announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Under the new service offering, Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Cards can be delivered in two hours within Dubai, and on the same day to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah,” RTA tweeted.

“A new service has been added for forwarding consignments to overseas clients,” RTA added.

#RTA has announced the introduction of new services for delivering Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Cards.https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/oeGhmDaevF — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 16, 2023

Here is the new delivery charges

These are the delivery fees, as per RTA’s website

Standard delivery – 20 Dirhams (Rs 448)

Also Read Here’s a golden chance for expats in Dubai to convert their driving licence

Same day delivery – 35 Dirhams (Rs 785)

Delivery within two hours – 50 Dirhams (Rs 1,122)

International delivery – 50 Dirhams (Rs 1,122)

In April, Dubai residents were told to take the golden opportunity to convert their driving license without the need for additional lessons.