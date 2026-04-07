2 Indian nationals accused of drug trafficking arrested in Nepal

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were among three arrested on Tuesday, April 7, in Nepal’s Lumbini province in connection with drug trafficking, police said.

The arrests were made in the Rupandehi district bordering India. The arrested individuals were identified as Arun Kumar, 18 and Binaya Pandey, 20, hailing from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

A Nepali national, Bishal Yadav, was also arrested, according to the police.

The police recovered 3,300 ampules of Phenergan, Diazepam and Brufen, the drugs known to cause drowsiness and dizziness from their possession.

They were coming from across the border using a motorcycle registered in India to transport the narcotic drugs, they said.

Further investigation into the matter has been launched.