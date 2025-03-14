2 injured in clash over playing DJ music in Ludhiana

A heated argument broke out between the two groups over one of them playing DJ music during the Holi celebration.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 14th March 2025 10:00 pm IST
Ludhiana: Two groups clashed with each other over playing of DJ music during Holi celebration here on Friday evening, leaving two persons injured, police said.

Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident that took place in Bihari Colony, they said.

A heated argument broke out between the two groups over one of them playing DJ music during the Holi celebration. It escalated and the two sides hurled bricks, stones and other objects at each other. Two persons were injured in the clash, sources said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police P S Virk said that police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control.

Seven people have been detained and further investigation is underway, he said.

