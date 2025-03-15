2 interstate smugglers held, ganja worth Rs 28.50 lakh seized

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the interstate smuggling of Ganja. The police also seized 57.014 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 28.50 lakh.

The accused, identified as Sushant Kumar Swain, 23, from Odisha and Karan Iyappan alias Shetty, 26, from Maharashtra’s Palghar district. However, the prime accused and supplier, Jeevan alias Ajay from Odisha, managed to escape.

On March 13, the accused procured 57 kg of dry ganja from a forest area near Berhampur, packed it into three trolley suitcases, and boarded the Konark Express. They concealed the suitcases under the seats in the general coach. However, upon reaching Secunderabad, Jeevan fled after spotting the railway police, while the other two were arrested.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that Jeevan had previously worked as a makeup assistant for a TV serial in Mumbai, where he became acquainted with him. Jeevan allegedly hired them to smuggle narcotics between Odisha and Maharashtra via trains and road routes.

A case has been registered and police are attempting to trace the prime accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.







