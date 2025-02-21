Interstate drug racket busted in Hyderabad, ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddling racket was busted in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 20 and 300 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore was seized from a container.

One person identified as 56-year-old Ahmed Gulab Shaik has been arrested in this matter. Shaik is a driver and native of Nigidi in Pune, Maharashtra. Another accused, identified as Bujji Babu from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is absconding.

The accused was arrested by Special Operations Team (SOT) Maheshwaram zone, along with Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda commissionerate.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted a vehicle on NH-65 near Ramoji Film City in the early hours of Thursday. Upon inspection, the police found the contraband and arrested Shaik.

According to police, Shaik was struggling financially and was lured into transporting ganja by two drug peddlers, Vaibhav and Deva, both residents of Pune.

They promised him 3 lakh per consignment for transporting the contraband from Visakhapatnam to Pune and other places. He had previously delivered two consignments to Vaibhav.

Following instructions from Vaibhav and Deva, Shaik recently travelled to Visakhapatnam and collected 300 kg ganja (packed in 138 packets) from Bujji Babu, and concealed it in a container loaded with plastic scrap to evade detection.

A special team has been formed to apprehend the other accused Vaibhav and Deva. The arrested accused was produced before the court and was sent to judicial remand.