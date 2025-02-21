KTR urges Telangana HC to quash pending cases against him

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, February 21, approached the Telangana High Court to quash pending cases against him.

The issue is related to KTR being booked by the Banjara Hills police in Hyderabad on March 27 2024 for allegedly passing comments on chief minister A Revanth Reddy about collecting Rs 2,500 crore from contractors and builders and sending it to Delhi.

The complaint further states that KTR in his remark said that Reddy would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Lok Sabha elections, therefore damaging the reputation of the chief minister, “disturbing the peace and promoting enmity between parties.”

Another criminal case was registered by the Musheerabad police for participating in the roadshow at Musheerabad and the procession allegedly had no permission.

KTR’s petitions challenged the chargesheets filed in both crimes before the Nampally court, contending that the cases were baseless and lacked any material or evidence to subject him to undergo the criminal proceedings.