KTR responds to Telangana CM’s ‘IT employee’ remark

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, January 23 responded to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s “workers’ mindset” remark.

The former Telangana IT minister stressed on the education, skill and talent required to be an IT employee. KTR also took a dig at Reddy accusing the latter of carrying bags full of cash.

The Sircilla MLA’s reaction comes a day after the Telangana CM took a jibe at him and said, “KTR was an IT employee, hence he has an IT employee’s mindset. I am a politician, a policy maker I need not know everything.”

Revanth’s jibe at KTR

In an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Reddy gave an example of former India Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao adding that Rao didn’t have all the knowledge about computers, similarly Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu also didn’t have complete knowledge about computers.

“Those who are working on computers are workers, I am a leader, I make policies and ask officers to implement them. However, KTR has worked as an IT employee, I don’t know much about his job profile,” the Telangana CM added.

KTR’s response

In response, KTR took to X and said, “To those who think they can belittle me by calling me just an IT employee, I say this – being part of the IT industry takes genuine talent, education, skill, and dedication. Unlike carrying bags of cash to bribe MLAs or paying Delhi bosses for a job, IT professionals earn their livelihood through hard work and ingenuity.”

The BRS working president expressed solidarity with IT professionals saying “Without you, the wheels of innovation and progress would grind to a halt.”

KTR went on to declare his unapologetic pride in his roots, education, work experience, tech background and colleagues, which is in stark contrast to his critics. “Let’s be honest: some accidental politicians, cannot hold a candle to your educational credentials or your work ethic. And we are all paying the price for their half-baked policies,” he quipped, taking a dig at the CM.