Telangana IT min discusses investments with Samba Nova at Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, January 21 met the representatives of US based Samba Nova Systems firm and discussed potential investment in the state.

The minister met, Su Le the chief growth officer of Samba Nova Systems and discussed investment in the Telangana semiconductor industry. It is to be noted that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is on four four-day visit to Davo, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Telangana CM met with industrialists on the first day of the Davos visit. According to the CMO, the state delegation is particularly focused on the Davos visit, with a specific plan to introduce Telangana to the world, as an international investment destination.

The Telangana delegation arrived in Davos after a three-day visit to Singapore, where it met ministers, heads of various companies and investors from various sectors to make a strong pitch for investment in Telangana.