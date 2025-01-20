Davos Summit: Telangana CM Revanth, Andhra CM CBN meet at Zurich

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Davos summit, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu met at Zurich Airport in Switzerland on Monday, January 20.

The two chief ministers discussed development programmes being implemented in both the Telugu States and various investment opportunities.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh delegations had a meeting at the airport on their arrival to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to the Telangana chief minister’s office, NRIs from Telangana accorded a warm welcome to the chief minister, information technology and industry minister D Sridhar Babu and other members of the Davos delegation.

The delegation of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister Naidu also landed at Zurich Airport around the same time. The chief ministers and ministers of both the states warmly greeted each other. They also posed for photographs.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh delegations meet at Zurich Airport ahead of the Davos Summit, on Monday, January 20. (Photo: X)

At Davos, Telangana to be introduced as an investment hub

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will meet industrialists on the first day of the Davos visit. According to the CMO, the state delegation is particularly focused on the Davos visit, with a specific plan to introduce Telangana to the world, as an international investment destination.

The Telangana delegation arrived in Davos after a three-day visit to Singapore, where it met ministers, heads of various companies and investors from various sectors to make a strong pitch for investment in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu arrived at Zurich airport on Monday. He was accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and a team of officials

The delegation will hold discussions with representatives of leading companies to attract investment. The Andhra Pradesh delegation includes minister for information technology Nara Lokesh, industry minister TG Bharath and senior officials.

The Europe TDP Forum members and the Indian diaspora warmly welcomed Chief Minister Naidu and the Ministers.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation also met investors in Zurich. Before leaving for Davos, Naidu said they aimed to restore Andhra Pradesh’s place on the global investment map.

