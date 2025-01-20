Revanth Reddy begins four-day visit to Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led delegation on Monday began four-day visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. After three-day visit to Singapore, the delegation reached Davos, where it would meet leaders of various national and multinational companies to invite investments to the state.

The delegation including Minister for Information Technology, Industry and Commerce D. Sridhar Babu will showcase the potential of Telangana on the international platform and highlight the huge opportunities for investments in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

On the last day of its visit to Singapore on Sunday, the delegation interacted with heads of various companies and representatives of Singapore Business Federation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the delegation had detailed discussions on various policies, possibilities and potential of investing in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The delegation held talks with Pradeepto Biswas, Founder and CEO of Indian Ocean Group; Lim Him Chaun, Country Head, DBS; Amit Sharma, Group Head – Telecom, DBS; Gautam Banerjee, Sr MD and Chairman, Blackstone Singapore; Peng Wei Tan, Sr MD, Real Estate, Blackstone Singapore; and Omar Shahzad, CEO, Meinhardt Group.

During the three-day visit to Singapore, the delegation met representatives of various global firms and investors. Telangana’s Young India Skill University signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE) for partnership in skill development.

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India), a leading provider of data centre solutions, signed the MoU of Rs 3,500 crore to set up data centre campus in Hyderabad’s Future City.

CapitaLand Group, a leading global real estate investment and development company, announced a Rs 450 crore investment to develop a state-of-the-art 1 million square foot IT park in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister took a boat ride trip in Singapore river. He posted on ‘X’ that he got great insight into the best practices adopted by the City-State, its historical efforts on river rejuvenation, the breakthroughs in water management, efforts and success in restoration and preservation of heritage buildings, while developing amazing new iconic buildings, offices, residences, and urban infrastructure.

Took a boat ride trip on Singapore river, and got great insight into the best practices adopted by the City-State, its historical efforts on river rejuvenation, the breakthroughs in water management, efforts and success in restoration and preservation of heritage buildings, while… pic.twitter.com/QxZuVnVuqO — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 19, 2025

“We must learn yet adapt best practices to create a world-class Hyderabad, and we will,” said the Chief Minister, who plans to rejuvenate Musi River in Hyderabad.

“As we wrap up our successful Singapore trip and head to Davos, I’m reflecting on the productive meetings and events that have paved the way for exciting collaborations and investments in Telangana! Grateful for the opportunities to connect with global leaders, investors, and innovators. The future of Telangana looks brighter than ever!,” posted Minister Sridhar Babu.