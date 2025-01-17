KTR slams Revanth over unfulfilled promises to farmers at Chevella Maha Dharna

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) attacked the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government on Friday, January 17, raising various farmer issues including unfulfilled promises of loan waivers.

Speaking at a massive protest gathering organised by farmers and the BRS in Sabad of Chevella Mandal, KTR came down heavily on the Revanth Reddy government and said the chief minister made the people settle for just the free bus ride scheme while keeping many of his electoral promises remain unfulfilled.

KTR alleged that half of the six electoral promises made by Congress remain unfulfilled, which Revanth Reddy had promised to implement within 100 days of taking over as the chief minister.

KTR said that the CM owes Rs 30,000 to each of Telangana’s 1.67 crore female students, under his Rs 2,500 per month promise.

For the loan waivers, KTR claimed that the Congress government owed Rs 17,500 per acre for each farmer in the state, while the government claims to have sucessfully completed it.

“I would resign if it is proven that all farmers have been waived off of their loans,” KTR said, alleging incompetence from the Congress government in Telangana to implement the Rythu Bharosa Scheme.

KTR urged that the women and farmers of Telangana should bring down the Congress leaders who would come to them seeking their votes in the upcoming local body elections.

Bulldozers to shower flowers on KTR, BRS leaders

In a rather staggering scene during the farmers’ protest in Chevella, KTR and other BRS leaders received a grand welcome on Friday. Party workers showered pink rose petals on them, standing atop bulldozers lined up along the leaders’ convoy.

KTR was joined in the farmers’ rally by BRS leaders including MLAs Sabita Indira Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Patnam Narender Reddy and others.

KTR slams Revanth on Delhi campaign

The former Telangana minister in a tirade against the chief minister, ahead of the BRS Chevella meet, slammed the latter over the Congress’ election promises in poll bound Delhi.

On Thursday, Reddy was appointed as the star campaigner for Congress in the build up to the assembly elections. Reacting to one of the CM’s speeches in Delhi, KTR questioned him over “freebies” promised to the people in Telangana.

“Where are free electricity and LPG subsidies in Telangana? Who is providing monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women or Rs 7,500 under Rythu Bharosa to farmers? Where are the electric scooters for female students or the Rs 5 lakh education insurance? These promises are as hollow as they are unrealistic,” the BRS working president asked in a post on X.

Also Read Telangana CM asks Centre help to convert buses into e-vehicles in Hyderabad

He further criticised the Congress for making “grand promises” to the people of Telangana. The former Telangana minister dared Reddy to visit Ashoknagar in Hyderabad and face the students affected by TGPSC exam fiasco.

In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA urged the people of Delhi to be vigilant against Telangana CM’s “fake” promises.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, January 17 slammed Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over election promises in poll bound Delhi.

On Thursday, Reddy was appointed as the star campaigner for Congress in the build up to the assembly elections. Reacting to one of the CM’s speeches in Delhi, KTR asked regarding freebies promised to the people in Telangana.

“Where are free electricity and LPG subsidies in Telangana? Who is providing monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women or Rs 7,500 under Rythu Bharosa to farmers? Where are the electric scooters for female students or the Rs 5 lakh education insurance? These promises are as hollow as they are unrealistic,” the BRS working president asked.

Also Read Telangana CM asks Centre help to convert buses into e-vehicles in Hyderabad

He further criticised the Congress for making “grand promises” to the people of Telangana. The former Telangana minister dared Reddy to visit Ashoknagar in Hyderabad and face the students affected by TGPSC exam fiasco.

In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA urged the people of Delhi to be vigilant against Telangana CM’s fake promises.