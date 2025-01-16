Telangana CM asks Centre help to convert buses into e-vehicles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, January 16, met Union minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy to help the conversion of all buses (100 percent) into electric models in Hyderabad. The CM said that the state government has sent proposals to the central government requesting to allocate buses under the GCC method under the PM E-Drive scheme.

“The CM brought to the attention of Kumaraswamy the possibility of converting existing diesel buses into electric buses through retro-fitment by adding an electric kit. The CM appealed to the Union Minister to allocate 2,800 buses allotted by the Central Government to Hyderabad under the retro-fitment model along with the GCC,” said a release from the Telangana chief minister’s office.

Revanth Reddy during his visit to Delhi also requested Union minister for Forests and Environment Bhupender Yadav to give environmental clearance to pending projects immediately in Telangana. At a meeting held at the Indira Paryavaran Bhavan in Delhi, the Telangana chief minister also brought to attention of the Union Minister that 161 projects in Telangana which have been stalled due to non-receipt of clearance from the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment.

Revanth Reddy urged the Union minister to give clearances for 38 projects under the Wildlife Protection Act as well in. The Telangana CM informed the Union Minister that most of the pending projects have been launched in the remote areas and some of them are affected by Left Wing Extremism. He also apprised Bhupender Yadav of the delay in taking up construction of towers in national highways, agency areas, PMGSY and roads connecting neighboring states due to non receipt of clearance and permissions from the union ministry.