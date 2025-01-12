Telangana: Jackal attacks woman in Sircilla district, killed by villagers

The jackal reportedly came out from the nearby forest area and attacked the woman.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th January 2025 3:17 pm IST
Jackal attacks villagers in Telangana's Sircilla, woman injured
Sutrapur Radha injured in the Jackal attack

Hyderabad: A woman was injured following a jackal attack in Telangana’s Sircilla district on Sunday, January 12.

The incident occurred in the Maddikunta village of Mustabad mandal of Sircilla. The jackal reportedly came out from the nearby forest area and attacked Sutrapur Radha while she was doing household chores in front of her house at around 6:00 am.

Also Read
Intermediate student dies by suicide in Telangana’s Sircilla

As Radha cried for help, the animal ran away. The injured were shifted to Mustabad Mandal Area Hospital. Following the incident villagers caught hold of the jackal and killed it. A video of the injured woman is circulating on social media.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th January 2025 3:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button