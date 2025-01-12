Telangana: Jackal attacks woman in Sircilla district, killed by villagers

Hyderabad: A woman was injured following a jackal attack in Telangana’s Sircilla district on Sunday, January 12.

The incident occurred in the Maddikunta village of Mustabad mandal of Sircilla. The jackal reportedly came out from the nearby forest area and attacked Sutrapur Radha while she was doing household chores in front of her house at around 6:00 am.

As Radha cried for help, the animal ran away. The injured were shifted to Mustabad Mandal Area Hospital. Following the incident villagers caught hold of the jackal and killed it. A video of the injured woman is circulating on social media.