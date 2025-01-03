Intermediate student dies by suicide in Telangana’s Sircilla

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died by suicide in Telanngana’s Sircilla district on Thursday, January 2. The incident occurred in the Daacharam area of the Illanthakunta Mandal.

She took the extreme step allegedly due to health issues. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Anusha who was pursuing an intermediate second year at the Baddenapalli Gurukulam school, came home three days ago and hanged herself from the ceiling.

In a similar incident reported from the Hanamkonda district of Telangana, an intermediate student died by suicide at a residential college.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Sridevi studying in Ekashila Junior College in Hanamkonda, and was found hanging in her hostel room.

The college management informed the police, who reached the hostel and after conducting a preliminary inquiry, shifted the body to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway.