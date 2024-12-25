Telangana: Student dies by suicide at college in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A first year intermediate student died by suicide at college in Telangana’s Hanamkonda on Wednesday, December 25.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Sridevi studying in Ekashila Junior College in Hanamkonda, was found hanging in her hostel room. The college management informed the police, who reached the hostel and after conducting preliminary inquiry, shifted the body to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case was registered and an investigation is under way.

Following Sridevi’s suicide, the student union members protested in front of the college and demanded that the government register a case against Ekashila Educational Institutions chairman Gowri Tirupati Reddy.

The student allegedly died by suicide due to harassment by the college management. They also demanded that the government cancel the recognition of the college.