Telangana CM Revanth inaugurates Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, November 19, inaugurated the Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkoda district.

Before inaugurating the Kalakshetram, Reddy unveiled a statue of Kaloji Narayan Rao at the entrance of the cultural centre.

The Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda is constructed on 4.25 acres at a cost of Rs 95 crore, the cultural centre is dedicated to the memory of Telangana’s renowned poet Kaloji Narayana Rao. It is poised to become a hub for cultural events and art exhibitions.

Developed under the patronage of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and supervised by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, the Kalakshetram spans a built-up area of 1.77 lakh square feet.

Its state-of-the-art auditorium, with a seating capacity of 1,127, is equipped with advanced audio-visual facilities, making it an ideal venue for cultural programmes, theatrical performances, and art festivals.

The Kalakshetram boasts unique features such as an elaborate entrance lobby, landscaped gardens, streetlights and a decorative fountain, creating an inviting atmosphere for visitors. At its forefront stands a statue of Kaloji, paying homage to his unmatched contributions to Telugu literature and culture.

The newly inaugurated centre includes four mini halls designed for diverse events and an AC art gallery. The gallery, showcasing photographs, memorabilia, and awards of Kaloji, offers visitors an immersive cultural experience.

Following the inauguration, a short film on the poet was screened at the auditorium.

Kaloji Narayana Rao was a renowned Telugu poet, freedom fighter, and social activist, celebrated for his contributions to literature and his role in the Indian independence movement. Born in 1914 in the Warangal district of Telangana, he is often regarded as one of the greatest poets in modern Telugu literature.

His works reflect a profound understanding of social issues, politics, and human emotions, and they continue to resonate with readers today.

Kaloji was a strong advocate for social justice, equality, and the rights of marginalized communities. His poems inspired many during the Telangana movement. His legacy as a literary giant and activist is cherished across Telangana, and he remains a symbol of resistance and cultural pride.