Telangana govt to launch AI advisory council for life sciences in 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister Duddila Sridhar Babu said the Telangana government is committed to launching an artificial intelligence (AI) advisory council for life sciences by 2025.

Addressing a gathering at the AI in Healthcare Summit Road to Bio Asia 2025 in Hyderabad on Monday, November 18, Sridhar Babu said the council will consist of industry stalwarts as part of efforts to boost the adoption of AI by life sciences players in Telangana. Four persons will be part of the nine-member AI advisory council for life sciences in Telangana.

The IT minister announced 40 life sciences companies, big and small, join hands to set up a life sciences global capability centres (GCCs) consortium at the behest of the Telangana government. These companies have their GCCs in Telangana,

“As part of the consortium, three sub-groups on talent, operational efficiency, and supply ecosystem have been formed for the benefit of the life sciences GCC ecosystem,” he said.

The IT minister added that the consortium will facilitate dialogue and tap the synergies among the life sciences GCCs and will ensure their contribution towards the development of a healthy pipeline of talent through training as well as participation in curriculum development in science and engineering colleges.

He concluded by saying that the state government is also working to enhance the infrastructure so that Hyderabad continues to stay at the forefront of AI with the proposed AI city to house state-of-the-art infrastructure for AI activities.