Telangana life sciences bagged projects worth Rs 36K cr, created 51K jobs in 1 yr

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday, November 14, said that the state’s life sciences sector attracted projects worth Rs 36,000 crore and created 51,000 jobs in one year. He said that the Telangana government will introduce a life sciences policy by the end of 2024.

Speaking of the companies which helped get the 36,000 crore investment in the state, the minister said, “These investments, made by global giants such as Cigna’s Evernorth, Amgen, Zoetis, BMS, Sanofi, HCA Healthcare, and Olympus through the establishment of global capability centres (GCCs) and innovation centres, as well as manufacturing and R&D investments by Indian players like Hetero Labs, Aragen, Laurus Labs, among others, will create around 51,000 direct jobs and another 1.5 lakh indirect jobs.”

Sharing details of the investment, Babu said that Telangana has attracted 59 pharma manufacturing investments, 49 pharma formulation investments 13 GCCs, nine on vaccines, biosimilars and biotech, six medical devices and healthcare-related investments, and three investments in Genome Valley for the creation of plug & play infrastructure and lab spaces.

Addressing a meeting at HICC, the IT minister said that the largest among these include Vivint Pharma’s 4000 crore investment in setting up a new injectables factory that will employ 1,000 people, Sanofi’s 3,600 crore GCC expansion that will create 2,600 jobs, Amgen’s new GCC that will create over 3,000 jobs and Japanese giant Takeda’s tie-up with Biological E to set up capacities to produce five crore dengue vaccines per annum.

Telangana government to formulate life sciences policy

Elaborating on the Telangana government’s life sciences policy, the IT minister said that the policy will be drafted in the days to come and will be unveiled by chief minister A Revanth Reddy. “Before December end, we will roll out the dedicated LS policy so that we can attract new players to Telangana during BioAsia 2025.”

He added that the policy will further streamline processes, attract investments, foster innovation, and drive sustainable growth in this critical sector. It will be designed to address the evolving needs of the LS industry and ensure that Telangana consolidates its position as an important hub in the global LS value chain.

The IT minister further said that the Telangana government is planning to host sector-specific AI conferences similar to the one held earlier this year.