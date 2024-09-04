Hyderabad: 2-day Global AI Summit 2024, CM to unveil AI City project

Hyderabad: A two-day Global AI Summit 2024 themed “Making AI Work for Everyone” organized by the Telangana government will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

The summit, aims to foster discussions on various aspects of artificial intelligence while amplifying Telangana’s ambition to become a global innovation hub.

The summit will feature a series of parallel tracks, including a central plenary and specialized sessions that delve into AI advancements, practical applications, and future opportunities. The Chief Minister will be joined by Information Technology and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

The event is expected to draw around 2,500 delegates from across the world. A lineup of global AI experts, including Sal Khan of Khan Academy, Daniela Combe from IBM, and Peter Diamandis of the XPRIZE Foundation, will provide insights into the impact of AI across sectors such as governance, technology, finance, and manufacturing.

In addition to expert discussions, the summit will host hackathons, lighting demonstrations, and startup showcases, featuring innovative projects and emerging technologies. High-profile panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive sessions with industry leaders from organizations like the World Bank, WHO, and NVIDIA will further enrich the event.

One of the summit’s key highlights will be the unveiling of Telangana’s ambitious AI City project, which will span 200 acres near Hyderabad. This AI City is envisioned as a central hub where global tech giants and local talent can collaborate on transformative AI innovations.

Minister Sridhar Babu stated, “The Global AI Summit 2024 represents a pivotal moment for the state, bringing together the world’s foremost experts to explore and advance artificial intelligence. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and positions Telangana at the forefront of the global AI landscape.”