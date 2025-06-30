2 juveniles among three held for phone snatching in Hyderabad

Ravi, the prime accused was was previously involved in 51 cases of property-related offences.

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including two juveniles, were arrested for mobile snatching in Hyderabad on Monday, June 30.

The accused were identified as Derangula Ravi, 24; the two juveniles are aged 15 and 17 years, respectively. The Bollaram police seized two mobile phones from the accused. Ravi was previously involved in 51 cases of property-related offences.

On June 27, the victim, identified as Chiluka Sujith, a driver, filed a complaint stating that his Redmi mobile phone was snatched by the accused. The accused approached Sujith on a bike which had no number plate, while the latter was waiting at the Golnaka Bus Stop.

Based on the complaint, the Bollaram police launched an investigation and checked 100 CCTV cameras before apprehending the accused. Upon interrogation, the three accused confessed to phone snatching, including previous crimes committed by Ravi.

