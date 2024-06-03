2 killed, 3 injured after car rams into motorcycles in Kolhapur

Mumbai: Two persons were killed and three others injured when a speeding car driven by a 72-year-old man rammed into two-wheelers at a traffic intersection in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur city on Monday, police said.

Vasant Chavan, who was driving the car, suffered injuries in the accident that took place at Rajarampuri around 2.15 pm, and died apparently after suffering a heart attack, an official said.

Also Read Protests in Hyderabad, Haridwar demand arrest of YouTuber for Quran desecration

CCTV footage of the accident surfaced on social media, in which Chavan’s white car is seen ramming into a couple of two-wheelers at the traffic intersection before coming to a halt.

An accident caught on CCTV allegedly from Kolhapur.. 😳 What's happening with these fast speeding car drivers these days.. pic.twitter.com/OtGKK9DPUF — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 3, 2024

The deceased, who were on motorcycles, were flung into the air due to the impact, the official said.

At the time of the accident, Chavan, a retired employee of the Kolhapur University, was on his way to Rajarampuri, he said.

The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that the injured car driver had suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives, he added.