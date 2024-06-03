Protests in Hyderabad, Haridwar demand arrest of YouTuber for Quran desecration

A larger number of people in Hyderabad and Haridwar gathered at their respective police stations on Sunday, June 2 demanding the arrest of a YouTuber, Siddharth Chaturvedi, for purportedly desecrating the Quran in a video.

The outrage erupted after a video of the YouTuber, Chaturvedi, who claims to be a former Muslim, surfaced on social media where he was seen purportedly stomping the holy book of Muslims, tearing its pages, and burning it, in an attempt to disrespect it.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on the ground level, with many calling for action against Chaturvedi alias Sameer. The incident has ignited a heated debate about freedom of expression, religious sensitivity, and the boundaries of respectful discourse online.

Meanwhile, in response to the public outcry, Dehradun Police have disclosed details about the case and assured the angry public that an investigation will be done into the matter. On the other hand, the Golconda Police in Hyderabad have also taken action, with reports suggesting that they have filed a case against Chaturvedi.

The Indian YouTuber Chaturvedi is known for his Islampbhoic stance and anti-Muslim statements. He has often been seen in debates with Muslim leaders on right-leaning news channels, making derogatory remarks about Islam and Muslims especially those living in India.