Indian YouTuber desecrates Quran in video, sparks outrage

The YouTuber 'ex-Muslim Sameer' is known for his Islampbhoic and anti-Muslim statements. He has often been seen 'debating' with Muslim leaders on the right-leaning news channels

Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Published: 27th May 2024 8:15 pm IST
Photo:Screengrab.

Outrage erupted on social media after a proclaimed atheist named Sameer desecrated the holy Quran, which is the central religious text of Islam, believed by Muslims to be a revelation from God.

In an offensive video released on YouTube, the man who identifies himself as ‘ex-Muslim’ is purportedly seen putting his feet on the holy book, tearing its pages, and burning it.

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, it sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, with many calling for action against Sameer. The incident has ignited a heated debate about freedom of expression, religious sensitivity, and the boundaries of respectful discourse in online platforms. 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Denmark to ban Quran burnings after backlash in Muslim countries

The Indian YouTuber ‘ex-Muslim Sameer’ is known for his Islampbhoic and anti-Muslim statements. He has often been seen ‘debating’ with Muslim leaders on the right-leaning news channels, making derogatory remarks about Islam and Muslims especially those living in India.

Netizens demand action

Tags
Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Published: 27th May 2024 8:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button