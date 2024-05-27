Indian YouTuber desecrates Quran in video, sparks outrage

Outrage erupted on social media after a proclaimed atheist named Sameer desecrated the holy Quran, which is the central religious text of Islam, believed by Muslims to be a revelation from God.
In an offensive video released on YouTube, the man who identifies himself as ‘ex-Muslim’ is purportedly seen putting his feet on the holy book, tearing its pages, and burning it.
Soon after the video surfaced on social media, it sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, with many calling for action against Sameer. The incident has ignited a heated debate about freedom of expression, religious sensitivity, and the boundaries of respectful discourse in online platforms.
The Indian YouTuber ‘ex-Muslim Sameer’ is known for his Islampbhoic and anti-Muslim statements. He has often been seen ‘debating’ with Muslim leaders on the right-leaning news channels, making derogatory remarks about Islam and Muslims especially those living in India.