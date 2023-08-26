Denmark to ban Quran burnings after backlash in Muslim countries

Denmark has finally announced to prohibit the burning of the Holy Quran, following a series of incidents where the holy text was desecrated, causing outrage in Muslim nations.

The Danish government is proposing a law to make the improper treatment of religious objects that hold significance for a faith community a criminal offense. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard explained that this legislation primarily aims to address incidents of burning and desecration in public spaces.

This law would also apply to desecrations of the Bible, Torah, or other significant religious books. Violators of the law could face fines or up to two years in prison.

The proposed ban is set to be presented to parliament on September 1. It comes six years after Denmark abolished its long-standing blasphemy law.

Minister Hummelgaard said that burning the Holy Quran is a disrespectful act that harms Denmark’s reputation and interests. The proposed law, which would be added to chapter 12 of Denmark’s penal code, focused on national security concerns.

The minister clarified that the primary motivation behind the law is to uphold national security and prevent violent reactions. Nearly a thousand protesters gathered near the Danish embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone in July, responding to a call by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

To address the situation, both Sweden and Denmark heightened border controls in early August. While Denmark ended these measures on August 22, they remain in place in Sweden.

In 2006, the Muslim world experienced widespread anger and violence following the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) in Denmark.