2 killed after hit by train in Indonesia’s West Java

Jakarta: Two people died and one was seriously injured after being allegedly hit by a train in Cirebon Regency in West Java province, railway authorities said.

A spokesperson for PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Regional Operations III Cirebon, Ayep Hanapi, said on Sunday that the three of them, including a seven-year-old child, on a motorbike travelled the level crossing when the train from Jakarta’s Gambir to Cirebon passed at 11:23 a.m.

“They crossed when the warning siren was still sounding,” said Hanapi, citing witnesses.

All three have been taken to a nearby medical centre, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia recorded five cases of accidents at railway level crossings this year, eight last year and nine in 2020.