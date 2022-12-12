2 killed after hit by train in Indonesia’s West Java

"They crossed when the warning siren was still sounding," said Hanapi, citing witnesses.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 12th December 2022 9:22 am IST
2 killed after hit by train in Indonesia's West Java
Representative image.

Jakarta: Two people died and one was seriously injured after being allegedly hit by a train in Cirebon Regency in West Java province, railway authorities said.

A spokesperson for PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Regional Operations III Cirebon, Ayep Hanapi, said on Sunday that the three of them, including a seven-year-old child, on a motorbike travelled the level crossing when the train from Jakarta’s Gambir to Cirebon passed at 11:23 a.m.

“They crossed when the warning siren was still sounding,” said Hanapi, citing witnesses.

Also Read
Canada’s immigration backlog shrinks to 2.2 mn: IRCC

All three have been taken to a nearby medical centre, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia recorded five cases of accidents at railway level crossings this year, eight last year and nine in 2020.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button