2 killed as car crashes into flyover pillar in Gachibowli

The victims have been identified as Kanaiyalal, 25, and Deram, 24, both natives of Rajasthan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
A mangled jeep after accident in Gachibowli
A mangled jeep after accident in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Two tile workers were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a flyover pillar on the ORR service road in Gachibowli early on Saturday, August 8.

The victims have been identified as Kanaiyalal, 25, and Deram, 24, both natives of Rajasthan.

The accident occurred when the car was travelling from Indira Reddy Nagar towards Nanakramguda. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, causing it to crash into the flyover pillar.

Subhan Bakery

The impact was severe, and Kanaiyalal and Deram died on the spot.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gachibowli police said, “The accident occurred between 12 am and 1 am at Exit 1A. The driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding.”

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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