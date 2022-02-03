2 lakh households to get drinking water supply under ORR-II: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that two lakh households will be provided with clean drinking water, after laying the foundation stone for Phase II works in Medchal constituency on Wednesday.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II drinking water supply scheme will provide drinking water to households in municipalities, municipal corporations, gram panchayats, colonies, and gated communities. The scheme is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the Water Board will provide a drinking water facility in the constituency at a cost of over Rs 240 crore.

“During 2014-18, about Rs, 2,000 crores was spent on addressing the drinking water issues in the suburban areas coming under the GHMC limits. The ORR Phase-II will cover over two lakh additional households,” KTR said.

“In Medchal constituency itself, black connections will be given to 50,000 households for just one rupee. The new connections will be provided in three phases, in April, July, December,” he added.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been ensured that there is no drinking water shortage in Hyderabad, he said.