2 madrassa teachers booked in UP for assaulting 12-year-old hostel student

Bhadohi: Two teachers at a madrassa in this Uttar Pradesh district have been booked for allegedly brutally assaulting and threatening a 12-year-old student for two consecutive days, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the boy, who hails from Jalhoopur village in Varanasi’s Chaubepur area, was staying in the hostel of Madrassa Imdadul Uloom in Khamaria along with his elder brother for studies.

On August 5, a theft reportedly took place inside the madrassa.

Following the incident, the boy’s father alleged that on August 6, teacher Numan Saeed beat his son with a stick, and on August 7, another teacher, Rizwanuddin, assaulted him in a similar manner, accusing him in connection with the theft.

The repeated beatings left the boy’s back, arms, and legs badly bruised and discoloured. He was also threatened, police said.

Acting on the complaint and a preliminary investigation, Sub-Inspector Ravi Prakash Rai registered a case on Thursday against both the teachers under sections 115(voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The boy has been provided medical treatment, and further legal proceedings are underway, said local Station House Officer Ram Sarikh Gautam.