Bihar: After 14 hours of detention, 32 madrasa children finally released

Thirty-two Muslim children who were detained the previous day in Mokama, Bihar, for wearing skull caps have been released after spending nearly 14 hours behind bars.

The release comes after a video showing the students in custody went viral on social media platforms. Though initial reports suggested that Mokama police detained the children, it was later confirmed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mokama had taken them into custody.

The group was travelling to Gujarat’s Surat city to resume studies at Jamia Zakariya Madarsa after the Eid holidays.

After reaching Mokama railway station, the RPF questioned the children about their attire – kurtha pyjama and skull caps – and reportedly accused them of child labour.

Even after providing valid documents, including identity cards and madarsa admission papers, and explaining that the Muslim children were on their way for religious studies, RPF officials were not convinced and detained them.

The children were detained for over 12 hours, with reports alleging the officials did not provide food or water. A video went viral, sparking huge outrage, prompting senior Muslims who visited the station and sought their release, The Observer Post reported.

Also Read 32 madrassa children detained in Bihar for wearing skull caps

“They warned us to leave or face jail. But we stood firm. We told them, ‘If you won’t release the children, take us instead,'” local resident Amin was quoted by The Observer Post.

The students were finally released after negotiations with the RPF officials.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the region, with Muslims accusing the RPF of religious profiling and inhuman treatment of the children.