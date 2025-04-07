32 madrassa children detained in Bihar for wearing skull caps

In a shocking incident, 32 Muslim children were detained by the Bihar police on Monday, April 7.

A video of the children sitting behind bars has gone viral on social media platforms. According to One India Hindi, the children were on their way to study at a madrassa named Jamia Zakariya when they were detained by the Mokama police.

32 Muslim children studying in Jamia Zakaria Surat have been arrested by Bihar Police from Mokama Station.



Will @bihar_police tell what is the crime of these children? Why has the police arrested them? pic.twitter.com/IX716yLtV3 — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) April 7, 2025

The children hail from a village in Bihar named Maidababhangama.

One India Hindi reported that the students were arrested because they were wearing skull caps. It is alleged that the children were detained since 8 am and were left all by their own. The police officials at the station did not provide any food or water.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the Mokama police station in charge, the officer declined to give any answer.



