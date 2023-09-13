2 men found dead in Delhi manhole, toxic gas suspected to be cause of death

New Delhi: Two men were found dead in a manhole in south Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

A police official said that one of the deceased was identified as Salim, a resident of Batla House in Jamia Nagar while identity of another is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, a man named Javed called the police station and reported that “there is an unconscious man lying in a critical condition at the Surya Hotel’s red light on Mathura Road, with no visible signs of injury.”

Upon arrival at the scene, the police team found two men inside the manhole, who had already passed away.

“The Crime team was called in, and a complete investigation was initiated. The bodies of both deceased individuals were sent to AIIMS for post-mortem,” said a senior police official.

Later, one of the deceased was identified as Salim.

“Salim appears to have a criminal background, and there are approximately 12-13 cases registered against him at NFC and nearby Jamia Nagar police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

“Efforts are underway to identify the second person. The preliminary cause of death appears to be due to toxic gas in the manhole,” he added.