Hyderabad: Safety grills fixed on 22K manholes after boy’s death

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has fitted safety grills for more than 22,000 manholes across the city as a precautionary measure after a 4-year-old boy fell into an open manhole and died recently.

The authorities have also warned of strict action against those who open the manholes during or after rains. “Strict action will be taken against those who open the manhole covers,’’ GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose said.

Emergency Response Team (ERT), Monsoon Safety Team (MST), and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles have been deployed to attend to water and sewage-related grievances. Moreover, protective equipment has been provided to the staff working at the field level.

The authorities have also formed teams to monitor the manholes from time to time.

They will be deployed to visit the areas under their jurisdiction during the morning hours and to clear waterlogging in coordination with GHMC authorities.

Citizens may call the HMWS&SB helpline number 155313 or inform the nearby ward offices in case any manhole cover is damaged or found open.

“The opening of manholes is an offence under Section 74 of the Water Board Act 1989 and criminal cases can be registered if anyone opens manhole covers. In addition to fines, there is a possibility of imprisonment,” HMWS&SB officials said.