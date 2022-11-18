2 minors drown, 3 rescued from Arabian Sea off Mumbai’s Worli

Mumbai: Two minors drowned while three others were rescued from the Arabian Sea off Worli here on Friday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The tragedy happened when the minors were reportedly playing near the sea at Vikas Gully in the Worli Koliwada area around 3.30 pm.

Following a hue and cry, the local fisherfolk mounted a rescue operation and managed to retrieve all the five children from the sea even as the Mumbai Fire Brigade team rushed there.

Two of the victims, Kartik Choudhary, 8, and Savita Pal, 12, were rushed to the KEM Hospital where they were declared brought dead, said the Disaster Control.

Two others, Aryan Choudhary, 10, and Omchandrajit Pal, 14 have been admitted to the ICU of the private Hinduja Hospital, while Kartiki Patil, 13, is under treatment at the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel.

The local police are probing the causes behind the incident and how the minors met with the tragedy and whether they were accompanied by some adult or not.